ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.