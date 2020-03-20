ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 600 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 95,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,152,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 417,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,272,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,156,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.