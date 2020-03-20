ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.