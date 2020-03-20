Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 226302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

