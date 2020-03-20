Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 27,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,008,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

