Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

