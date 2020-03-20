Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

