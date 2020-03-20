Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,916 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.99.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $34.66 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

