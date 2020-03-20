Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,715,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

