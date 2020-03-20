Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.14. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

