Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,583 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

