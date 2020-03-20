Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,731 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

NYSE TEL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

