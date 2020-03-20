Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,313 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

LYB stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

