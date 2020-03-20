Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,725 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $89,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after buying an additional 468,724 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

