Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,056,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after buying an additional 828,855 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

