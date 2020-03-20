Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.