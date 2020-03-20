Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after buying an additional 85,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at about $11,843,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

