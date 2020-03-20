Asure Software Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Asure Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

