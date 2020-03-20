At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.27. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. At Home Group shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 6,128,625 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.