ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.31

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.31 and last traded at C$36.05, with a volume of 67972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.46.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.