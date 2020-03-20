Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Down 17.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)’s share price fell 17.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $16.31, 188,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,233,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.