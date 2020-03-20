Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACBI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

