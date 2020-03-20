Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 2,670 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $65.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

