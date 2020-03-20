Avestar Capital LLC Buys 14,689 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 638.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

