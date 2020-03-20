Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,769,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,762,000 after buying an additional 137,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

