Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 466.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.