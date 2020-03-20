Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

