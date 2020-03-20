Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $139.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

