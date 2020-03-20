Avestar Capital LLC Sells 844 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $45.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

