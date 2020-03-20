Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($2.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avrobio.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $399.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.47. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.