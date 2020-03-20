B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

TSE PVG opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.55. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

