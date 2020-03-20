B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

