B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

