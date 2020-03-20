B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.