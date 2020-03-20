B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

