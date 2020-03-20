B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 930 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

