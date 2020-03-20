B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

