Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Simon Somerville Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Simon Somerville bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,103.39).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.99) on Friday. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 193.80 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 million and a P/E ratio of -23.26.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

