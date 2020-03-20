Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Garmin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN opened at $70.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

