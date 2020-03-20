Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 122,120 Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CX stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.