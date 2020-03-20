Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 13,300 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.