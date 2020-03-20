Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 285.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

