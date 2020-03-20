Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

EFX stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

