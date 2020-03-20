Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $492,000 in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.26% of Athersys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $4,218,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 148.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.