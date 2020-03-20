Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $498,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,090 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,326,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,928,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

