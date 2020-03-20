Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:SU opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

