Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $708,000 Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

