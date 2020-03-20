Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

