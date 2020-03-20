Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Momo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Momo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momo by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 297,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Momo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 919,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of MOMO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

