Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $487,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 30.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 469.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 40.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,145 shares of company stock worth $13,245,355. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

